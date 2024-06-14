Can you name every Arsenal player that got a winners medal at the Euros?

The Euros kick off on Friday night. To get us all in the mood let’s look at Arsenal’s contribution to the competition. 11 Gunners have also been European Champions. Can you name them all?

Euro 2020

Jorginho – Italy

Famed for his ‘ hop, skip and jump ‘ spot kick routine, the Italian’s saved penalty was the closest England came from winning the last European Championship.

He had been successful in his country’s shoot out in the Semi Final.

It completed the greatest month of his career, success for the Azzuri coming after lifting the Champions League for Chelsea.

No player in the last Euros covered more grounds, made more interceptions or completed as many recoveries runs.

This led to the 32 year old being named third in the list for the Balloon D’Or and the men’s UEFA player of the year.

Euro 2016

Cedric – Portugal

The injury to Ronaldo in Paris meant some of his peers were allowed to get some spotlight on them. Portugal’s only major honour was largely built on them being hard to beat. That’s how they got the unique statistic of being European Champions while only actually winning one match inside 90 minutes.

Cedric didn’t play at all in the group stages but played so well in the last 16 he never looked back.

In the knockout stages the right back was part of a back 4/5 that only conceded one goal with clean sheets against Croatia, Wales and France.

The 32-year-old is now a free agent.

Euro 2008 and Euro 2012

Fabregas and Cazorla – Spain

Both part of Spain’s Golden Generation with two Euros and a World Cup sandwiched in between.

Fabregas hadn’t started in South Africa so to get in the team the Spanish played in 2012 without a striker. In 2 of those 3 Finals Cesc would provide an assist.

Cazorla was on the bench for both European Finals

Euro 2000

Henry, Anelka, Vieira, Petit, Pires and Wiltord – France

While cream always rises to the top it’s fair to say many of these names wouldn’t have been playing this Final without the contributions of Arsene Wenger.

Mr Wenger had been aware of Vieira, Henry and Anelka since they were teenagers. The last two was unique for Gooners to watch our star striker link up with our former one.

This would be Petit’s last game officially as a Gunner.

In a sign of our future in the Final, Wiltord scores a stoppage time equaliser to take the tie to extra time at which point Pires assisted the Golden Goal. Both would join Arsenal that summer.

Euro 92

John Jensen – Denmark

One of the great stories in the history of the competition, Denmark won a tournament they were not originally participating in.

Many believe that Arsenal made John Jeneon one of their first foreign signings based on his body of work in Sweden.

Gooners famously waited for his 98th game to finally score for the club, he would never do so again.

Should be mentioned that he was outstanding in the 93 FA Cup Final

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.