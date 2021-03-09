Can you see light at the end of the Arsenal tunnel?

Chaotic current scenes at Arsenal might lead to a bright future
The Arsenal faithful are used to watching their club splash the cash on players who never really provide some steel to the team. 35m for Granit Xhaka and Shkodran Mustafi, 26m for Lucas Torreira, 14m for Sokratis and 16m for Lucas Perez are some of the high-profile signings Arsenal have made in the recent past that have failed to provide much to the team.
As a consequence of poor recruitment, the Gunners have slipped to the stands from the stage of “English club echelon society.” When the conversation starts with “which club is the best in England,” Arsenal are never named in the same breath any more.
And that has been the case for several years now.
Arsene Wenger once angered the Arsenal faithful when he said that finishing the season in top four is like winning a trophy. And remember when all the trolls on social media were that annoyed of Arsenal finishing fourth season after season?
The nature of trolls have shifted in a similar fashion like the position of Arsenal has shifted from title challengers to a mid-table club.
Arsenal have experienced an enormous change of landscape in the past years. They believe that their current system is bound to be successful in the “modern climate.”
The post-Wenger era was obviously going to be difficult. And as they, “sometimes things have to get worse to get better.” Raul Sanllehi, Ivan Gazidis, Sven Mislintat and Huss Fahmy have all left their important roles at Arsenal Football Club. Arsenal were also the only club in England to agree to a pay-cut. The club also made 55 redundancies for which they were heavily criticized.
But history has shown that after a storm hits, calm days are closer than they first were. The North-London outfit have made some shrewd signings in the past few windows, which is gradually building up a robust squad.
Gabriel, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Bernd Leno and Gabriel Martinelli are all carrying a torch in the dark tunnel. But soon they might see the light at the end.
Yash Bisht
Connect with the writer via Instagram/Twitter: @yarsenal09
We’ll soon see the initial form of that light in Greece
You contradict yourself from start to finish. The players many called deadwood and have now been removed used to finish in top 4 every season and challenging for the title in some. They finished 6th at their worst and that was only once.
When you say the club has made some shrewd signings and that the future is bright I do not agree. First reason is because no one has seen the future and whoever use the future to defend our current state has to tell me how they have seen it.
Second reason the future can be predicted but it is predicted based on the current events. How can our current state be an indication of bright future? This I do not understand.
The players that have been signed these past few windows are said to be good signings and better than the deadwoods that used to deliver top 4 and FA trophies. If these players are that good they should better their predecessors but we have regressed to the point no one thought was possible. And if these signings are that good perhaps then it is the manager and not the player that should be accountable.
“The best way to predict future is to invent it.” – Alan Kay
Which is what we are lacking now (eventhough there are glimpses for hope).
For comparison, we think that we are improving and Liverpool thinks it is degreesing and still we are behind them in points table. Even in this lack of form (of Liverpool) how many of us really believe that we can beat them in the next fixture or at least play without fear?
I am still hopeful that next season would be better but my only problem with Arteta is he is unable to instill the ruthless winning mentality into his players. We still have players who are not comfortable with having the ball in their feet.
For Arteta:
You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.
Against Arteta:
You go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later time.
I can’t see it.
It’s clear we need new, hungry players but there’s no indication yet that MA is the manager to take Arsenal through this slump.
We’ve been slowly declining, for the past decade at least.
And let’s not forget that the new players we need, won’t be ‘world class’ as we cannot attract world class players like we used to, especially when we’re not even going to be in the Europa League.
We should look into Championship, Eredivisie, lesser known clubs in Ligue 1, for new players. They we can afford and will be more eager to join us.
We still have a shot at Champions League through the EL. Don’t forget we are still in the competition and winning it should be Arteta’s saving grace in my opinion.
A team is only as strong as its weakest links and I’m afraid we are still deficient in a number of key areas .In the present financial climate it may take some time to move on the players who are not up to scratch , but unfortunately patience is a virtue which many Arsenal fans , and indeed fans of other Clubs, simply do not have.Sadly it seems to be problem of modern day society as a whole.
My dear Granddad while some things can be taught other things can be learnt only through experience and patience is one of them. At your age you already have a wealth of experience and wisdom so your thinking and how you see the world can not be compared with people way younger.
In my twenties I was a little bit wiser than in my teens and now in my early thirties I am a little bit wiser than in my twenties. Looking back how I saw the world in my teens is very different to how I see the world now.
And honestly if I could travel back in time and teach my teen self some of the things I know now he wouldn’t neither listen nor understand.
Some things only life can teach.
What bloody light?! Things haven’t been this bleak for years and years. I dont get the article at all, unless you are saying Arteta isn’t getting out of these star players what he should and will be replaced. Well some of us have been saying that he isn’t getting the best out of these players and have been questioning it and are seeing the reasons we are not achieving what we should. In fact we are under achieving by a big margin, which gives us no sign of any light in any tunnel.
All football managers talk in code especially Managers of teams like Arsenal who are falling short of expectations.
‘We have been cursed by bad luck injuries and every referee we have had has been blind and paid off by the opposition owner. Our goal is to maximize the forward momentum of our most proprietary essentials there by achieving synergy and by an amalgam of offensive and defensive
attributes reaching the nexus of our potential.’
We must find solutions.
We must stay united.
We must have faith.
And so the Manager rambles on and on about how we are almost through the pain and any minute now the glorious unbeaten run will begin and trophies will flow.
One more transfer window one more piece to complete the puzzle and the the good times will roll.
But till then be patient.