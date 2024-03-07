Canada exit Women’s Gold Cup as Emily Fox’s US face Rafaelle Souza’s Brazil in the final

Earlier this morning we got to see two of our Arsenal Women face off against each other in this year’s CONCAF Women’s Gold Cup, as the US Women took on Canada, in what turned out to be a very eventful game for both sides. Cloe Lacasse started on the right wing for Canada and played 68 minutes before being taken off and Emily Fox started and played a full 120 minutes at fullback for the US, in a game that they ended up walking away victorious after penalties. While Canada and Arsenal goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo was named on the bench, she did not get any minutes.

Lacasse had a good game on the wing but probably didn’t get to see as much of the ball as she would have liked. Most of the possession ended up being in favour of Canada but the US Women just looked too good when on the ball. Lacasse did have a chance for an assist but it wasn’t finished off by her teammate, and ended up going just wide of the post.

Emily Fox had an incredible game and seemed like she was everywhere. She was matched up against a strong Canadian front line but stayed solid throughout the whole match, and read the game really well, making some crucial tackles and stops to keep her side looking dominant. She created 22 accurate passes and didn’t really step a foot wrong.

The game was a bit of a rollercoaster with the US getting an early goal from Jaedyn Shaw in the 20th minute, and went into halftime looking the more dominant side. It was late drama for both sides when Canada’s Jordyn Huitema scored a goal in the 82nd minute of the match, levelling the scores and taking the game into extra time.

In the first half of extra time the US Women got back on top, with a goal in the 99th minute from Sophia Smith, and looked to have wrapped up the game. However, in the dying minutes of extra time in the second half of extra time, the US Women’s keeper came out to try and claim the ball, getting none of it. The keeper ended up flattening a Canadian player in the box, resulting in the referees going over to the screen and awarding a penalty to get Canada back in the game.

Aston Villa’s Adriana Leon stepped up and smashed the ball into the back of the US net, sending the keeper the wrong way, and taking the game to penalties. The US keeper quickly made up for her mistake though, and managed to saved 3 penalties, taking the US through to the Gold Cup final against Brazil next week. It should be a great final and we’ll hopefully get another chance to see Emily Fox shine.

A gutting moment for Lacasse and D’Angelo but a great experience for them both and they will now both travel back to London to join the Arsenal Women.

We should also see former Arsenal player Rafaelle Souza in action in the Women’s Gold Cup Final, as she is the captain of Brazil Women!

Will you be watching the Women’s Gold Cup Final Gooners?

Daisy Mae

