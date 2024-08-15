Canadian international, Cloe Lacasse, completes transfer from Arsenal Women to NWSL club

When Cloe Lacasse signed, Gooner had high expectations for her, especially given that she had 21 goals and 13 assists in for Benfica in her last season with them.

Lacasse signed for Arsenal last summer, saying at the time “When Arsenal came to the table, it was a dream” – so what went wrong so quickly? In 26 appearances for Arsenal Women (league and cup), Lacasse scored 5 goals and assisted 2, which was adequate for her first season but fell short of the standards she set before leaving Benfica.

Many fans were asking why Arsenal Women’s head coach, Jonas Eidevall, wasn’t playing her more, and kept playing her in different positions.

So there were hopes that in the upcoming season, after adjusting to the Arsenal system and gaining a better understanding of the WSL, Lacasse would be able to hit peak form. We were hoping to see her compete with Caitlin Foord and Mariona Caldentey for the left wing position, or perhaps switch to compete with Beth Mead for the right wing position.

However, unexpectedly, it emerged that Lacasse is leaving Arsenal for the NWSL, to play for the Utah Royals on a deal running up to 2027. Unfortunately, we have seen the last of Lacasse in Arsenal colours, as the club confirmed her exit while thanking her for a memorable time at the club and wishing her all the best.”All the best for the future, Cloe,” tweeted Arsenal. “You’ll always be a part of the Arsenal family.”

It’s sad that Lacasse is leaving, but one thing most Gooners will never forget is how she tore Manchester United apart at the Emirates Stadium last February in that epic 3-1 victory.

We wish Cloe Lacasse all the best in her future but why do you think her stay at the Arsenal was so short Gooners?

Michelle M

