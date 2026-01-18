“Cancel football” Sean Dyche gives his opinion on Ola Aina handball

Ola Aina was at the centre of controversy during Nottingham Forest’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after appearing to handle the ball inside the penalty area. Despite a VAR review, the referee decided against awarding a spot kick, a decision that left Arsenal frustrated and feeling hard done by.

Arsenal believed the incident represented a clear penalty and were vocal in their dissatisfaction. From their perspective, the ball made contact with Aina’s arm in a manner that could easily have resulted in a different outcome on another day. The decision has since sparked widespread debate among football supporters, with opinions split across the game.

Arsenal’s frustration over the VAR decision

Many Arsenal fans are convinced the penalty should have been awarded and view the incident as another example of inconsistency in VAR decisions. Situations like this continue to raise questions about interpretation and application, particularly when similar incidents in other matches have resulted in penalties being given.

Arsenal will feel justified in their anger, especially given the fine margins involved at this stage of the season. In matches where chances are limited, moments like these can prove decisive. The belief remains that, in another fixture or under a different interpretation, the decision could easily have gone in their favour. Such outcomes only add to the ongoing debate surrounding trust in officiating and the use of technology.

Dyche defends Forest’s position

Forest manager Sean Dyche, however, strongly rejected the suggestion that his side were fortunate. He insisted that awarding a penalty for the incident would have been excessive and damaging to the game. Speaking via Sky Sports, Dyche made his feelings clear while also referencing a separate incident involving his own team.

“If these start getting given, we have to leave it. You never know but I think that’s ridiculous. We have to be careful with these. You might as well cancel football if you give that one.

“What about our one? It was right on the line of the box. They’re staying it’s outside but he’s in full flight, going into the box. He’s going to get there.”

Dyche’s comments explore the contrasting viewpoints surrounding the incident. While Arsenal remain convinced they were denied a clear opportunity, Forest believes the officials made the correct call, highlighting once again how subjective such decisions can be.