“Cancel football” Sean Dyche gives his opinion on Ola Aina handball

Ola Aina was at the centre of controversy during Nottingham Forest’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after appearing to handle the ball inside the penalty area. Despite a VAR review, the referee decided against awarding a spot kick, a decision that left Arsenal frustrated and feeling hard done by.
Arsenal believed the incident represented a clear penalty and were vocal in their dissatisfaction. From their perspective, the ball made contact with Aina’s arm in a manner that could easily have resulted in a different outcome on another day. The decision has since sparked widespread debate among football supporters, with opinions split across the game.
Arsenal’s frustration over the VAR decision
Many Arsenal fans are convinced the penalty should have been awarded and view the incident as another example of inconsistency in VAR decisions. Situations like this continue to raise questions about interpretation and application, particularly when similar incidents in other matches have resulted in penalties being given.
Arsenal will feel justified in their anger, especially given the fine margins involved at this stage of the season. In matches where chances are limited, moments like these can prove decisive. The belief remains that, in another fixture or under a different interpretation, the decision could easily have gone in their favour. Such outcomes only add to the ongoing debate surrounding trust in officiating and the use of technology.
Dyche defends Forest’s position
Forest manager Sean Dyche, however, strongly rejected the suggestion that his side were fortunate. He insisted that awarding a penalty for the incident would have been excessive and damaging to the game. Speaking via Sky Sports, Dyche made his feelings clear while also referencing a separate incident involving his own team.
“If these start getting given, we have to leave it. You never know but I think that’s ridiculous. We have to be careful with these. You might as well cancel football if you give that one.
“What about our one? It was right on the line of the box. They’re staying it’s outside but he’s in full flight, going into the box. He’s going to get there.”
Dyche’s comments explore the contrasting viewpoints surrounding the incident. While Arsenal remain convinced they were denied a clear opportunity, Forest believes the officials made the correct call, highlighting once again how subjective such decisions can be.
The two incidents cancelled each other out in my opinion, both had their merits for a penalty award and also their doubts, so if not clear cut then neither had enough merit to award pens.
Neither was a penalty,fans blaming Oliver again need to understand it was VAR that deemed ours not a penalty ,not sure how he could have seen the so called handball .
Looks like some are looking for an excuse was again to deflect what was a p1ss poor performance again ,especially from our front players .
It wasn’t a penalty for them as the foul was on the edge of the penalty box and their player fell in the box.
As for our penalty claim, it definitely was a penalty. Their player moved his arm to the ball to stop it going out for a corner.
The ref wasn’t to blame for not awarding us a penalty, the twat in charge of VAR was to blame.
My post was not meant as a reply to DK.
I believe that Oliver took charge of our game against Tottenham. Didn’t see anyone complaining then. Oh sorry!, silly me we won that game 4-1 didn’t we.
What am I thinking. 🤦♂️
To me the handball is more a penalty than not a penalty.
But if the referee does not give it, VAR goes onto default settings and backing the referee and looking for the reason to do so and they chose EA bumping into Aina that causes his arm to handle the ball.
I am not a great lover of VAR and have often argued against it over the years. Let referee make their decisions (right or wrong) and let the game flow (without stoppages) and all of the fans have a moan about it afterwards and the game lives on for a lot longer.
This is why the 1966 world cup still gets talked about by the Germans and the Lampard goal that we scored against the Germans which was a foot over the line in the world cup (I thin in SA) still lives on.
Our goal at Villa disallowed for handball by VAR after about fifteen minutes was by less of a handball than Forests blatant handball yesterday.
Rather than VAR taking errors due to subjectivity out the game, it’s introduced a whole new world of slomo freeze frame subjectivity.
If there was VAR in 1986 for maradonnas hand ball, are we 100% sure VAR refs won’t subjectively decide the arms were raised for natural jumping movement? If they had VAR in 1966 I’m sure we won’t be singing two world wars and one World Cup.
Of course it could have been given as a penalty. It probably shouldn’t but these kind of incidents are often given as penalties in European games.