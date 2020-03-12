Cancel, stop or suspend, what should the Premier League do?

The Premier League will have a big decision to make very soon.

The Coronavirus outbreak is directly affecting sporting events and the Premier League is no different with one game already postponed.

If there is to be a break in the Premier League, what form should it take?

Here are the three options open to the Premier League.

Cancel

Probably the most controversial option available. If the league is cancelled as if it never happened then Liverpool would not be crowned champions and one would have to assume that the European spots as awarded last season would be the same again. You can only imagine the outrage from certain clubs and not just in the Premier League, what about Leeds United and their promotion ambitions?

Stop

If the season stops now then Liverpool would be crowned champions but you can take it to the bank that the clubs missing out on European qualification and those that are relegated will be seeking out lawyers left, right and centre.

Suspend

The most likely option but it would mean the postponement of Euro 2020 until next year and there would have to be a cut-off point, there are still a good amount of games left to play, how close to the next season would they be played up to? Where would the rest be for the players come from? They would in effect be asked to play 11 games of this season, whatever cup competition games they are involved in, then go straight to next season, then straight to the rescheduled Euro’s and you have a logistical nightmare.

Conclusion

There is no simple solution and whatever option is chosen could easily lead to legal action. However, if I had to bet which scenario is the most likely it has to suspend.