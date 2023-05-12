Cancelo has two other top European sides to choose from but do Arsenal have the advantage?

Yesterday, we asked, “Is Cancelo the perfect signing for Arsenal’s defence this summer?” Well, apparently Arteta is is interested in the on-loan Manchester City star this summer.

In the first half of the season, Cancelo was arguably one of Manchester City’s key players; the fullback was just unplayable in the wings, orchestrating attacks with his brilliant runs and ability with the ball at his feet.

It took many by surprise to see Guardiola let him leave in the January transfer window, with rumours of a rift between the player and his manager, which ended with the Portuguese international joining Bayern Munich. At the Allianz Arena, things could have been more rosy, but they weren’t at first.

Before being fired, Julien Nagelsman minimally used him. He didn’t suit his style. Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, is still trying to get the best out of him; he’s played him a lot. The German giants have the option to make the deal permanent, but would they do so?

It is still being determined if Cancelo is staying in Munich; hence, 90 MIN names Arsenal along with the other teams (Barcelona and Bayern Munich) as having shown an interest.

Arteta transformed his team from a top-4 bottler to a title contender by adding two ex-Manchester City stars, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. Could another Manchester City raid, for Cancelo this time, bring the added winning formula to the Emirates?

It sure could. Cancelo being able to play in all fullback positions, and Arteta knowing him from his time at the Etihad, could see him prosper at the Emirates

The Gunners also have other advantages in acquiring his services, with the first obvious ones being that Cancelo will be returning to England where has has been settled for many many years, and also he will be rejoining his old team-mates Jesus and Zinchenko, not to mention his previous taste of training under Arteta.

Other than that, our competition is supposedly from Barcelona, who are in the midst of massive financial problems and are under investigation for irregularities. It is unlikely that they could offer anything more than a loan deal, and it looks like Bayern Munich has decided they will not be honouring their option deal with City and want a cut-price deal, which may put the EPL Champions off trusting the Germans in the future.

I personally think Cancelo would be great for Arsenal, and if Arteta agrees I think he could easily make this happen.

What do you think?

Sam P

