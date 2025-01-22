Cannavaro sends a message to Mikel Arteta ahead of the Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb manager Fabio Cannavaro has expressed his support for Mikel Arteta as the Arsenal manager prepares his team to take on the Croatian side in a crucial Champions League fixture tonight. The Gunners are aiming to secure automatic qualification for the next stage of the competition and must win their remaining two group matches to achieve this goal.

On paper, Arsenal are favourites but underestimating Zagreb could prove costly. As underdogs, Zagreb has little to lose and will likely approach the match with confidence and determination. For Arsenal, this is an opportunity to demonstrate their seriousness as contenders for the Champions League title, a trophy that would cap a successful season for Arteta and his team.

Arteta has been with Arsenal for several years now and has steadily transformed the club into a competitive force. The Spaniard is undoubtedly eager to add more silverware to the club’s cabinet, with the Champions League being a prime target. A strong performance against Dinamo Zagreb would not only enhance Arsenal’s chances of progression but also signal their readiness to challenge Europe’s elite.

Cannavaro shared his admiration for Arteta and his hopes for the Arsenal boss’s continued success. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“Mikel has now been the manager in this club since four or five years ago. Of course, I hope he will achieve all the trophies because he deserves a lot of things.”

The Italian World Cup winner’s kind words reflect the respect Arteta has earned during his tenure at Arsenal. However, once the match begins, Cannavaro’s primary focus will undoubtedly be on leading Zagreb to an upset victory against the Premier League side.

For Arteta, this season represents a significant opportunity to solidify his legacy at Arsenal by delivering major honours. With the Champions League as one of the most coveted trophies in football, his team’s ability to handle pressure in matches like this will be a crucial indicator of their potential to go all the way. Fans will be watching closely as Arsenal look to take a decisive step towards qualification while continuing their pursuit of glory on Europe’s biggest stage.