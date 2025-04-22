Capello explains why Arsenal will beat PSG in the Champions League

Arsenal are preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final next week, a clash that stands as one of the most significant matches of the season for both clubs.

The Gunners have made considerable progress to reach this stage, marking their first appearance in the semi-finals of the competition since 2016. Having failed to qualify for the Champions League altogether since 2017, their return last season saw them reach the quarter-final stage. This term, they have gone even further, overcoming Real Madrid in the last eight to book their place in the semi-finals and underline their remarkable improvement.

PSG, on the other hand, have also enjoyed a strong campaign. Despite struggling somewhat during the group stages, they have managed to eliminate Liverpool and Aston Villa en route to the semi-finals. Domestically, the Parisians have already secured the Ligue 1 title, which allows them to rotate and rest players ahead of their European fixtures, an advantage that many observers believe will work in their favour.

Given their resources and squad depth, PSG are widely tipped to progress to the final. However, there are those who believe Arsenal may have the edge. Among them is former manager Fabio Capello, who has backed the Gunners to come out on top against the French side.

As quoted by Paris Fans, Capello said: “Arsenal have it all: quality, balance on the pitch, and good physical condition—just like PSG at the moment. From that perspective, both teams are evenly matched. But right now, I think Arsenal have something extra: quality and physical strength. Both sides have a great team spirit, but Arsenal have a lot of personality. They play together, work hard together. The tempo of their matches is very high. It’s going to be a fantastic matchup, but if I had to bet, I think Arsenal will come out on top.”

This semi-final encounter promises to be a fiercely competitive and unpredictable battle between two of Europe’s finest clubs. Both teams are determined to lift the Champions League trophy, and the margins separating them appear incredibly slim. Arsenal’s blend of tactical cohesion, technical excellence, and relentless energy could prove decisive, but PSG’s experience and individual brilliance ensure that nothing can be taken for granted.