Capello explains why Arsenal will beat PSG in the Champions League

Arsenal are preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final next week, a clash that stands as one of the most significant matches of the season for both clubs.
The Gunners have made considerable progress to reach this stage, marking their first appearance in the semi-finals of the competition since 2016. Having failed to qualify for the Champions League altogether since 2017, their return last season saw them reach the quarter-final stage. This term, they have gone even further, overcoming Real Madrid in the last eight to book their place in the semi-finals and underline their remarkable improvement.
PSG, on the other hand, have also enjoyed a strong campaign. Despite struggling somewhat during the group stages, they have managed to eliminate Liverpool and Aston Villa en route to the semi-finals. Domestically, the Parisians have already secured the Ligue 1 title, which allows them to rotate and rest players ahead of their European fixtures, an advantage that many observers believe will work in their favour.
Given their resources and squad depth, PSG are widely tipped to progress to the final. However, there are those who believe Arsenal may have the edge. Among them is former manager Fabio Capello, who has backed the Gunners to come out on top against the French side.
As quoted by Paris Fans, Capello said: “Arsenal have it all: quality, balance on the pitch, and good physical condition—just like PSG at the moment. From that perspective, both teams are evenly matched. But right now, I think Arsenal have something extra: quality and physical strength. Both sides have a great team spirit, but Arsenal have a lot of personality. They play together, work hard together. The tempo of their matches is very high. It’s going to be a fantastic matchup, but if I had to bet, I think Arsenal will come out on top.”
This semi-final encounter promises to be a fiercely competitive and unpredictable battle between two of Europe’s finest clubs. Both teams are determined to lift the Champions League trophy, and the margins separating them appear incredibly slim. Arsenal’s blend of tactical cohesion, technical excellence, and relentless energy could prove decisive, but PSG’s experience and individual brilliance ensure that nothing can be taken for granted.
Most people seem to think PSG are favourites.
I don’t know too much about that. I feel Arsenal want (or even need) it more.
If we are not favorites then the remaining 4 are equal. I am still in disbelief that we might be celebrating the elusive trophy at long last if Mr self sabotaging does not ruin it for us as per his norm.
Kvaraskela against Timber or whoever plays right back will be an interesting one.
Arsenal are on their way to lifting this year’s Champions League trophy 🏆.
PSG may be on their way but shall be defeated.
Trossard – Dembele
Martinelli – Kvaraskela
Odegaard – Neves
Saka – Barcola
Merino – Ruiz
Rice – Vitinha
Skelly – Mendes
Kiwior – Pacho
Saliba – Marqhuinos
Timber – Hakimi
Raya – Donnaruma
Arsenal will win and I tell you why, Arsenal is a more robust outfit.
Martineli for example he attacked and quite often than not can be found helping out in defense,
While the French champion are a good attacking unit, their style are more in a luxury form.
if Fabio Capello said it than it’s true……
Let the boys just go out there and prove Capello right.
COYG!!!