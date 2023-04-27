“Capitulation” Piers Morgan in full meltdown following Arsenal loss

Like most Arsenal fans, Piers Morgan underwent several negative emotions watching his favourite team get beaten by Manchester City last night.

Arsenal went into that fixture on the back of three consecutive draws and had to get a result from the fixture to give themselves a better chance of still winning the league.

City had defeated them at the Emirates and were in outstanding form, so everyone knew it was a tough task.

But Arsenal were top of the league for a reason and has shown they can earn results in important games this season.

But City tore them apart in a 4-1 win, with Morgan going through several emotions for the entirety of the game.

The Sun curated some of his social media posts during and after the game.

He first tweeted: “This is making me sicker than Monday’s dodgy sushi.”

He then added later on: “We’re just giving this away. The ball, the match, the Premier League. Embarrassing capitulation by Arsenal. So disappointing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was tough to watch our team struggle against City, but the champions showed their class and made clear the difference between us and them.

We still have a chance to win the title, but the Citizens must drop points for that to happen and it is hard to see that happening.

