Captain Kim Little helping to develop “top-class players” in Arsenal Women’s midfield

If you were to ask an Arsenal Women fan about their ideal Arsenal midfield pivot, they would definitely mention the Victoria Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross midfield duo.

The Arsenal midfield duo of Captain Kim Little, 33, and Lia Walti, 31, has been a reliable force for Arsenal women for a number of years. However, it’s clear that they’re getting older. The time is approaching for Arsenal women to revamp their midfield with some fresh, young talent.

This is where Pelova and Cooney-Cross come into the picture. They’ve had a few games together this season, and sometimes it feels like they’ve really connected. It’s great to see that potential, and with more time, they could become dominant in the WSL midfield. In fact, they’re lucky to learn from the best, like Little.

Speaking of Little, the Arsenal legend, who is like a mother figure to some of the young Gunners, recently shared her thoughts on how she plans to inspire her teammates to reach their full potential. During her discussion, she identified Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross as two players she wants to help reach their potential.

Little said of her influence on this Arsenal team: “I don’t see myself as the mum of the team, but I think some people from the outside have put that on me.

“Obviously, I’m an older player and more experienced. I’ve played for a lot longer than some of the people I’m playing with now, especially Kyra and Vic as well who are two of our younger midfielders. I like to think that I’m a good influence on them and that I can help them develop into top-class players.”

It will be great to see Pelova and Cooney-Cross live up to the high standards set for them. Arsenal also have young Katherine Kuhl, who spent last season out on loan to Everton Women – she is also destined for great things the grand scheme of Arsenal Women’s midfield pivot.

Little gives me a reason to be excited about Arsenal’s younger midfielders. Do you feel the same Gooners?

