Captain Odegaard fires Arsenal into a five-point lead going into World Cup

Arsenal have clinched the win at Wolves this evening to send us five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table going into the World Cup.
The game started slowly, with Granit Xhaka taking a blow in the opening minutes, but he eventually run it off and was able to continue initially. 10 minutes later he had to be replaced by Fabio Vieira however.
We looked to have taken the early lead, with Gabriel Jesus being played in behind the defence and smashing it into the side netting, but he was rightly spotted to have been offside when he was played in.
The game got quite scrappy after that, with neither side able to create much space in attack, and there was a number of physical challenges being allowed by the referee. We went into the break level, but the ref did eventually start dishing out the cards, with both Toti and Boubacar Traore going into the book.
We didn’t have to wait too long after the break to get our opener however, with Fabio Vieira’s run in behind the defence being the key factor, with the midfielder beating the goalkeeper to leave Odegaard with a tap-in close to the line.
The Norwegian then added the next 15 minutes from time, taking advantage of the home side’s failure to clear the ball from danger, leaving us on course for a victory which would take us five points clear of Manchester City in second in the Premier League table.
After a tough 45 minutes, it was probably important that we got the breakthrough so early into the new half, and while Gabriel Jesus was unable to end his goalscoring drought, we have still managed to continue our fine run of form with yet another victory.
Patrick
58 CommentsAdd a Comment
Jesus became the instigator of our opening goal again. I wished we took the risk to pass to Martinelli in the first half so he could cut inside as Jesus did, but Arteta’s boring game plan worked well
Here you go again looking for negatives in our game play, “arteta’s boring game plan”.
RUBBISH.
Arteta set up the way he always sets up, it is Wolves who were playing 5 at the back to try to nullify saka and martinelli.
Are you pissed that your precious man city lost today?
It’s actually a complement. You know I’m Arteta’s biggest defender since he managed Arsenal
Taih tasu nu…biggest defender?…😂😂😂😂😂🗿🗿🗿🗿
Thanks your mighty Liverpool win again….that lverpoolll blaa2
IN ARTETA WE TRUST, Give it a rest, if you don’t like Gotanidea post just skip it, must you comment under his post, you are starting to sound like a child.
There must always be cheap agenda on this site. I don’t even understand why people call him negative. He’s been defending Arteta for a long time and even used to talk about how we should wait when Arteta gets his own striker. Today many who have run cheap agenda against Arteta in the past such as calling him an average player which wasn’t even true portray themselves to be a fan of his.
Couldn’t watch the match cos its late here. Though I predicted exactly 2-0 to the gunners. Am happy it came through, going into Xmas we will be 5 point top
Arteta said many players become sick b4 the match after they ate, but could not tell wat exactly is d cause
Every single game you criticize, even after convincing wins. Are you actually a fan or just a troll?
Read my reply to the Emperor above 👆
Got an idea who ever read your post long enough will know you have been an arteta backer for a long time, we understand your point. I understand. Even when person like myself wanted arteta gone you stood up saying give him time. I understand that for you it’s meant as a compliment.
Even Arteta says we need to improve much after wins. So it doesn’t mean we can not point out negative after win. Is this platform for only singing praises? If its discussion panel then both negative and positive comments make it interesting and meaningful. So yes, there are still room for improvement as we could still have been more efficient in counter when wolves were pressing us and we looked more complacent in dying mins losing easy ball, which could have cost us when we were 1-0 up. But happy with the win though and let’s hope our player can com unscathed after world cup to keep the momentum on
Agreed… players mind was also at the world cup. That’s why they were not interesting in those tackles hehe
A troll or a spurs fan he is….lol..
Wolves sat back and decided to play on the counter with their pacey strikers. Thank God we scored first and killed the game with a second goal..
Arteta’s boring game plan? What the Ef are you on about?
Mind the gap, mind the gap!!
Let’s gooooo Gunnersss!
Hardest game of the season. So patient. Martin Odegaard 10//10. Well done Fabio. Well done Gunners.
Odegard was sensational, a lot of our fans under rate him. You see how important he is to this team creativity when he is not playing. Hope Xhaka is fine.
Great performance
Feels great to be going at top during the world cup.
Still feel we need reinforcements in Jan for a title push
It’s a real shame that this bogus World Cup has come at this time. It will give some of the other shambolic top teams time to reset but it’s also good for some or players who have worked very hard. I pray that they go and come back stronger physically, spiritually and mentally no matter what happens. Well done to them today.
I think it’s a blessing. Our squad is very thin. We definitely need few more bodies on the team and another 6 weeks of hectic fixture list could’ve derailed us.
It depends on how you look at it but which is why I also said it will help some of the tired players.
I understand your thinking. Nobody wants the momentum to crumble
At the moment, I’m looking at a team that are not showing that mentality at all.
Awesome to feel elated again
The fixtures would’ve heaped even more pressure on Man City. I saw more losses coming for them if not for this break but it is what it is.
Is it possible that City are going to prove to be a team in transition? Jesus and Zinchenko moved on and Grealish not yet a sensation for a £100 million. It’s nigh on impossible to be at the top of the pile indefinitely. Some of their finest players are becoming’senior’
I don’t think those are big losses to them looking at their team. Now that they have a CF there will be matches they may struggle in when he’s taken out of the game. After the break I expect them to come back much stronger.
Yes people seemed to think that Jesus and OZ were surplus to requirements at City, but Pep clearly said that he wanted to keep them but also understood that they were not going to stick around to be second stringers.
Jesus had been putting up with it for a long time, so with Haaland arriving he knew that he was never going to see game much time and at 25 his career’s wasting away (not to mention his chances of making the WC squad – probably he wouldn’t have made it without the move to Arsenal).
I’ve always felt that Pep underutilised Jesus, except when he first arrived (he was so good they were talking about selling Aguero, until Jesus broke his foot).
So you’re right to say they “moved on”, rather than “they were moved on” – the difference is important.
Strangely, buying Haaland may turn out to have been a silver lining with a massive dark cloud attached (for City that is).
well done guys, keep it up
We are going to win the league 💪. Love it, how our rise to top is making most ppl losing their sleep. From retired players to all city licking pundits. I don’t understand the logic behind city us beast no one can beat them, we’ll they have been beaten year after year in CL so why anyone else in EPL can not.
Exactly, some fans here on this page even said city were going to break our unbeaten record this season and that they wouldn’t lose a single match. Some of the commenters here praise city to the highest of heavens.
Im preety sure they were upset city lost today.
They certainly look upset hahaha now Arsenal winning someone better check on Gary Neville if he fine.
I thought it was a very good 2nd half-performance. As soon as Wolves made the mistake of getting more adventurous we punished them. After that, we controlled the game. The defence was very good.
Yes it was a worry since Adama Traore is phenomenal on the break – if they hadn’t come out of their defensive shell a bit, it might’ve been harder.
I remember Chelsea buying Hazard for exactly that type of game, the manager back then said that when they park the bus you need someone with tight dribbling skills to unlock them – someone who can beat a man, which forces them to react and once they’re out of position things open up.
I’m wondering if Jesus is that man, or maybe we need an Eden Hazard type in January more than reinforcing any of the other positions we’ve been discussing here for the last few weeks. I haven’t seen enough of Mudryk to know if he might fit the bill – anyone know?
When even Chelsea is parking the bus against us *at their own ground* we can expect to see a lot more of this going forward.
I was delighted when we scored our first goal because I wanted us to score first simply because of the way wolves set up to play. They sat back and wanted to use their strikers pace during counter attack…
I screamed when we got the second. Welldone Arsenal..
It is time for every one to take Arsenal very very seriously..
5pts clearrrrrr. I hope we keep this momentum after the world cup.
Let’s get 1 or 2 players in January. Stay grounded. Don’t get carried away…
Job done, and so many other results going our way. Let’s hope the World Cup is kind to our players and they return fit and ready for the challenges ahead.
5 points clear 😂 as an Arsenal fan this is dreamland! Thank you to the squad and the backroom for making this happen!
Captain Martin what a buy, 35million is a steal for this awesome player.
A huge sigh of relief after that – it has the potential to be a banana skin that we’d have slipped on for the past few years.
But we negotiated it and but for a few lucky results elsehwere in the last few weeks (City last week and Spuds have had a few, including this week).. we could’ve been miles clear.
I had to smile when the ref was giving City their usual Fergie time (maybe it should now be “Pep time?) and the chance to nick a win in God knows how much injury time… and Brentford score in the 98th minute! 🙂
Poetic justice. Takes back 1 of the 2 they were given last week.
Terrible first half ,picked it up second 👏
Again the defenders best of the bunch ,so much better than last year and it shows .
Zinchenko MOTM for me 👍
Dan really Zinchenko your MOTM?
We’ll now be top of the league until Boxing Day – and actually, with a 5 point cushion… for the rest of the year 🙂 Woot
Aaargh I take it back, we’re playing on the 26th (WHU) and 31st Dec (BHA), so not quite guaranteed for the rest of the year.
Brighton away on New Year’s Eve… hmmm. Maybe we should send them anonymous Xmas hampers, use by date 30/12/2022 😉
I seriously don’t understand what some of the fans here have with Gotanidea, if you don’t like his views or opinions you can scroll down is not a must you guys reply him.
Fair point. His views are often technically knowledgeable and there are plenty of negative posters who have a lot less useful input than GAI.
GAI has a very individual way of looking at things and when I do disagree – it is at least done kindly. GAI never resorts to being unpleasant so gets the same back from me in response
Today is a game where Arsenal shows great mental strength
Viera has been rightly criticised for his recent performances but he looked a player out there tonight. Hopefully he can build on this.
VAR has been rightly criticised and it will continue. Head scratcher went Saliba’s way in first half. Penalty all day long.
Have seen them given, but that’s a play where once the onfield official make a decision VAR wont over rule.
So technically they can go any way
Yes, it’s interesting that rugby adjusted their use of VAR along those lines.
They used to just call up the VAR replays and talk it throug hto make a decision (fans in the stadium and at home could hear and see everything they saw and what they said which football should do), BUT…
Then they changed it so that the ref had to state an on-field decision without VAR (he can consult linesmen) and then ask for a VAR review, the rule being that they have to see clear-cut evidence in order to overturn the on-field decision.
They may be doing that in football in a more informal way – perhaps they should formalise that so that everyone knows where they stand. Rugby is miles ahead of football in its use of VAR.
Offside before the misplaced tackle in the box….. right decision by the ref
Great win.
Mature performance.
Odegaard absolutely sensational, and he won’t be strained by the WC.
This, is how it’s done. Well done lads. Big Ups to The Coach as well…👍🏾
This five points gap has six weeks to soak, not many pundits will handle it nicely
Great win today. Thought the game would be cagey, but arsenal control the game for the most part by keeping possession of the ball and nullifying wolves on the counter. One game at a time and another great win.
Nobody knows what will happen after world cup but Jesus ,Martinelli,Ramsdale,White are unlikely to play from the start so they should all come back pretty fresh!
We dodged a golden bullet in the first half, dont let me hear any fool say VAR is against us and biased. Great to be top of the league, 5 points clear and setting positive records. Well done so far, the team, the manager, Edu and the krankies. I thought Partey was an absolute beast again, he is class on glass. Good team performance, all deserve a rest, well some anyway. Good luck to all in the World Cup.