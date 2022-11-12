Captain Odegaard fires Arsenal into a five-point lead going into World Cup

Arsenal have clinched the win at Wolves this evening to send us five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table going into the World Cup.

The game started slowly, with Granit Xhaka taking a blow in the opening minutes, but he eventually run it off and was able to continue initially. 10 minutes later he had to be replaced by Fabio Vieira however.

We looked to have taken the early lead, with Gabriel Jesus being played in behind the defence and smashing it into the side netting, but he was rightly spotted to have been offside when he was played in.

The game got quite scrappy after that, with neither side able to create much space in attack, and there was a number of physical challenges being allowed by the referee. We went into the break level, but the ref did eventually start dishing out the cards, with both Toti and Boubacar Traore going into the book.

We didn’t have to wait too long after the break to get our opener however, with Fabio Vieira’s run in behind the defence being the key factor, with the midfielder beating the goalkeeper to leave Odegaard with a tap-in close to the line.

The Norwegian then added the next 15 minutes from time, taking advantage of the home side’s failure to clear the ball from danger, leaving us on course for a victory which would take us five points clear of Manchester City in second in the Premier League table.

After a tough 45 minutes, it was probably important that we got the breakthrough so early into the new half, and while Gabriel Jesus was unable to end his goalscoring drought, we have still managed to continue our fine run of form with yet another victory.

Patrick