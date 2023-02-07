Arsenal Women star Leah Williamson aims to inspire youngsters with “You Have The Power” book launch

Captain of the Lionesses and Arsenal Women star Leah Williamson OBE book launch by Michelle

Arsenal Women defender and Captain of the Lionesses Leah Williamson OBE is launching her first book which you can pre-order now with the book being available from 30th March 2023.

Macmillan Children’s Books announced the publication of You Have the Power: Find Your Strength and Believe You Can by Leah Williamson which is co-written with journalist Suzanne Wrack. See tweet below from Leah herself.

I am launching my first book! It's a positive guide, full of stories from my life, tips & advice & I hope it will inspire young people to believe they can achieve anything they put their minds to. Pre- order https://t.co/Hu9bGyqNVY

Thanks @suzywrack @macmillankidsuk

March 30th📚 — Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) February 7, 2023

You Have the Power is filled with stories from Leah’s own life and tons of brilliant advice, to show young girls how to find their strength and empower them to follow their dreams. The book will sit within MCB’s unique strand of author-led non-fiction that aims to inspire and motivate children of all ages.

‘I am thrilled to be publishing my first book with the team at Macmillan. They truly share my passion in allowing young people, and girls especially, to realise their own potential and believe they can achieve whatever they put their minds to. Since our win in the summer of 2022, and with the platform we now have, it feels as though it is the right time to reach out to help them find the strength to believe in themselves, allowing them to become whoever they want to be. I remember being that age, and I remember how tough it was. At a time where I am still learning myself, I want to help guide these young people, and help them understand that it’s not about being perfect, it’s about growing and getting to a point that they are happy with.’ Leah Williamson Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….