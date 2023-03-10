Lioness & Arsenal star Leah Williamson OBE launches new book: You have the power by Michelle

Macmillan Children’s Books signs Leah Williamson OBE, captain of the England women’s football team (the Lionesses) and a child prodigy from the Arsenal school of excellence.

You Have the Power: Find Your Strength and Believe You Can is published on 30th March 2023. Leah has the tweet below pinned at the top of her official twitter account and excited about the book launch which is happening this month and you can pre-order now..

I am launching my first book! It's a positive guide, full of stories from my life, tips & advice & I hope it will inspire young people to believe they can achieve anything they put their minds to. Pre- order https://t.co/Hu9bGyqNVY

Thanks @suzywrack @macmillankidsuk

March 30th📚 — Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) February 7, 2023

Last summer 25 year old Leah captained the Lionesses to victory in the 2022 European Championships. Now, she wants to show you that you can achieve anything you put your mind to, both on and off the pitch, no matter what other people say. This positive guide for life will inspire you to lead like a pro, and motivate you to do what you love.

Written with journalist Suzy Wrack, You Have the Power is filled with stories from Leah’s own life and tons of brilliant advice, to show young girls how to find their strength and empower them to follow their dreams.

Leah and the Lionesses captured the nation’s hearts last summer, and as the first captain in the men’s or women’s senior teams to lead England to a European victory, she hopes to motivate and inspire younger generations. Her guide will show girls and young women how they can conquer their fears and do anything they want, regardless of what society or the people around them say. Taking different stories from Leah’s own life and her journey from team player to team leader, each chapter will demonstrate how to overcome challenges and succeed. Leah will use her own experiences to empower young people to become role models, team players and team leaders.

The books will sit within MCB’s unique strand of author-led non-fiction that aims to inspire and motivate children of all ages.

‘I am thrilled to be publishing my first book with the team at Macmillan. They truly share my passion in allowing young people, and girls especially, to realise their own potential and believe they can achieve whatever they put their minds to. Since our win in the summer of 2022, and with the platform we now have, it feels as though it is the right time to reach out to help them find the strength to believe in themselves, allowing them to become whoever they want to be. I remember being that age, and I remember how tough it was. At a time where I am still learning myself, I want to help guide these young people, and help them understand that it’s not about being perfect, it’s about growing and getting to a point that they are happy with.’ Leah Williamson

I wonder if Arsenal will arrange a book signing at The Armoury at Emirates Stadium? Beth Mead’s book signing in November was a great success and attracted many fans..

Michelle Maxwell

