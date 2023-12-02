Careful Arsenal fans – wishful thinking will be the death of us

Wishful thinking

by Vuyo Mataka

Fans optimism is not justified

The hot hand fallacy talks about how having a few successes in a row leads to believing you’ll continue to win. Arsenal are starting to warm up. Arsenal picking up wins after losing to Newcastle has renewed the team’s confidence and has the fans feeling as if Arsenal are unbeatable. It was an impressive win against Lens, however, we should not put high expectations so early. This team has the ability to go far in the Champions League and to win the premier league but can be lost in the blink of an eye.

Arsenal have a good core of young players. They are proving themselves to be a real force, but we are reliant on a handful of players. If the likes of Saka, Odegaard and Rice suffer long term injuries will our good fortune continue? Fixtures are congested during the festive season. Some of the fixtures look favourable but when Brighton and Liverpool come around, it could affect our standings in a major way.

The season is long and we have seen Arsenal lead at this point in time last season. The season was lost at the business end of the season. The league is going well but arsenal have to keep it going and find that next gear when Easter comes around. There is room for Arsenal to improve, we need to find the right signings so that our level does not change, no matter who gets injured. Game changers are needed, especially in the midfield.

The march is on for the title, Arsenal are in the lead but they cannot afford to misstep. It’s easy to imagine the Gunners winning the league after a good run of games, but wishful thinking will be the death of us. We need to accept reality, Arsenal have not won the league in 20 years. The title is not ours until the last game of the season. Keep the energy, keep the level and make history one step at a time.

