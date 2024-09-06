Carl Jenkinson is back and looking for work – Will Arsenal welcome him home?

Carl Jenkinson has been running the media circuit this week, essentially telling the UK he is back in England after his contract with Newcastle Jets was not extended.

While a Gunner, he was a frequent face on the club’s social media platforms, where we learnt he was one of the biggest characters in our dressing room.

It’s almost sad therefore to see him on Talksport advertising his services as a free agent. The swagger is still there, but so is an acceptance that a knee injury in 2016 essentially ended his career at the highest level in the Prem.

When he returned from that loan spell at West Ham, Mr Wenger sensed that not just physically but mentally the player had been impacted by the injury.

A bit like his buddy Jack Wilshere, it took the right back a few years to accept that in terms of playing for Arsenal like he used too, the mind was willing, but the body was not.

The difference being that while Super Jack was predicted to be the face for club and country, Jenko will admit that he had to maximise his work rate to get the best out of his career.

That’s why he clung on to his lifespan at the Emirates for as long as possible. Out of that famous photo of the British group who signed contracts at the same time, Jenko was the last man standing. Yet in his last few years in North London, he was fully aware that if his employers had their way, he would have been sold much sooner than he was. Interested parties were not willing to match his salary, due to not knowing if he had lost his powers due to the ACL injury.

He would never play in the Prem again once he left us.

As Jenko was paid to play the occasional League Cup tie, he had time to come to terms with the idea that the grass was not going to be greener elsewhere. You sense though he wasn’t motivated by money.

Every transfer window he clung on to Arsenal for dear life, not because he was happy to be paid to sit at home but because he was fighting for his dream. He wanted to protect it.

That’s why even the Gooners who feel that the step up from League One was too big, you won’t hear a bad word said against someone living our fantasy.

In an era where we were constantly trying to convince talent not to walk away, here was a boyhood fan playing make believe. He was living his best life and didn’t want it to ever end.

He didn’t ever want to wake up.

It’s easy to be bitter that his body gave up on him before his peak years, but how many children not just turn professional but get paid to play for their club?

The percentage is even lower of how many then lift a trophy, play in the Champions League and represent their country.

Meanwhile, there are worse places to live than Australia where he became a Champion!

He was in Leicestershire last week taking part in a training camp organised by the PFA where free agents can be seen by scouts. If nothing else a good way to stay fit.

I wouldn’t be shocked if a phone call soon arrives from Arteta to use the club’s facilities.

One of the best things our manager has done is welcome back former players. When Jack Wilshere was looking for a club, the Spaniard looked after him by having him train with the first team. That led to him now coaching the under 23’s.

Jenko was invited back as a special guest on Saturday.

Only he knows how much he desires to carry on playing. Yet when he’s ready, I sense he will be welcomed back into the family by his former captain?

It’s worth noting, the two teammates he’s bigged up the most on the radio?

Mikel Arteta and Jack Wilshere.

Who work where?

Once a Gooner Always a Gooner!

Dan

