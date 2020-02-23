Carlo Ancelotti comments on Mikel Arteta’s lack of senior managerial experience

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed suggestions that Mikel Arteta’s lack of managerial experience at the top level counts against him.

At 37, Arteta is the youngest manager in the Premier League and his current stint as Arsenal’s boss is his first managerial appointment.

Most fans and football observers believed that Arsenal was taking a huge risk when they made Arteta their new manager, especially because Ancelotti was available at the time.

But Arteta has done a good job at the Emirates and he has made Arsenal more competitive this season.

The Gunners are unbeaten this year and have earned three consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season.

They take on Everton today and Ancelotti believes that Arteta’s experience as Pep Guardiola’s Assistant manager counts for him in his current stint.

Arteta was assistant manager at Manchester City from 2016 until December 2019 when he left the Citizens to become the manager of Arsenal.

Ancelotti said as quoted in the Daily Mail: ‘The only thing that you miss is experience. I think that he has a lot of respect from the players for what he did as a player. When you start you don’t have experience but everyone in the world that starts has no experience. Experience is not so important. Every one of us has experience of what we are doing. Experience is natural.’

‘I prefer to have knowledge instead of [just] experience. It is more important to have knowledge and the fact that Arteta did his study with a fantastic manager like Guardiola, I think he has a lot of knowledge.’

Well, if anyone has the experience to be able to comment on experience it is Ancelotti and I am not going to argue with him on this, he knows what he is talking about and I am in full agreement.