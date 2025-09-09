Carlo Ancelotti could have helped Arsenal sign Real Madrid star

Arsenal have maintained a strong interest in Arda Güler, closely monitoring his situation at Real Madrid as the Turkish midfielder seeks to establish himself at the Spanish club. Widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football, Güler has already impressed on the international stage with Turkey, yet he has faced challenges in carving out a consistent role in Madrid’s first-team setup.

This lack of opportunities sparked speculation linking him with a potential move away from Spain, with Arsenal among the clubs considering an approach. The Gunners have been eager to add more creativity to their midfield in recent years, and Güler’s technical ability, vision and flair were viewed as qualities that could address this need.

Arsenal’s Strategic Interest

Arsenal’s admiration for Güler was said to mirror the circumstances that brought Martin Ødegaard to the Emirates Stadium. Ødegaard initially arrived on loan from Real Madrid after struggling for regular minutes at the Bernabéu before establishing himself as one of Arsenal’s most influential figures. The Gunners reportedly hoped to replicate that success with Güler if the opportunity arose.

As explained by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, Arsenal’s pursuit of Güler this summer could have gained traction under specific conditions. Romano suggested that if Carlo Ancelotti had remained in charge of Real Madrid and continued to restrict Güler’s playing time, the Gunners might have been able to mount a serious effort to secure his services.

A Talent Worth Monitoring

Although a transfer did not materialise, Arsenal’s interest reflects their ongoing ambition to strengthen the squad with players of high potential and technical quality. Güler remains highly rated, and his situation at Real Madrid is likely to be closely watched in the months ahead.

For now, the midfielder will aim to prove himself in Spain and earn a more prominent role under new management. However, should opportunities remain limited, the prospect of a move elsewhere, including a possible switch to the Premier League, cannot be ruled out.

Arsenal’s strategy has often involved targeting emerging stars capable of long-term development, and Güler fits that profile perfectly. While the timing was not right this summer, the possibility of revisiting the move in future windows ensures the link between the player and the Gunners is far from over.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…