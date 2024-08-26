Carlo Ancelotti deals Arsenal a transfer blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid star

Andriy Lunin is one of the goalkeepers Arsenal has targeted in this transfer window. The Ukrainian was expected to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Despite his impressive performances when Thibaut Courtois was sidelined with a long-term injury last season, he has once again fallen behind the Belgian in the pecking order.

Several clubs monitored him during the last campaign, with Arsenal among them, anticipating the possible departure of Aaron Ramsdale.

Lunin remains on their shortlist as a potential replacement for the Englishman, and there is still a chance Ramsdale could leave the Emirates, with some clubs expressing late interest in him.

Although Lunin has kept his options open all summer, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will stay at Real Madrid.

With the transfer window closing soon, it is now too late for Madrid to sanction his departure, effectively shutting the door on any move for him this summer.

Ancelotti said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Lunin will stay at Real Madrid. He will not leave the club”.

Lunin is a fantastic goalkeeper who will make us a much better team, but swapping Madrid to become the second choice at Arsenal may not appeal to him.

