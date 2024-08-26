Carlo Ancelotti deals Arsenal a transfer blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid star

Andriy Lunin is one of the goalkeepers Arsenal has targeted in this transfer window. The Ukrainian was expected to leave Real Madrid this summer.
Despite his impressive performances when Thibaut Courtois was sidelined with a long-term injury last season, he has once again fallen behind the Belgian in the pecking order.
Several clubs monitored him during the last campaign, with Arsenal among them, anticipating the possible departure of Aaron Ramsdale.
Lunin remains on their shortlist as a potential replacement for the Englishman, and there is still a chance Ramsdale could leave the Emirates, with some clubs expressing late interest in him.
Although Lunin has kept his options open all summer, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will stay at Real Madrid.
With the transfer window closing soon, it is now too late for Madrid to sanction his departure, effectively shutting the door on any move for him this summer.
Ancelotti said, as quoted by The Sun:
“Lunin will stay at Real Madrid. He will not leave the club”.
Lunin is a fantastic goalkeeper who will make us a much better team, but swapping Madrid to become the second choice at Arsenal may not appeal to him.
Realistically, there was almost no chance of him leaving Real Madrid this season, certainly not to Arsenal as a second-choice keeper.
He is a quality keeper as his performances at RM show and he will be looking for a move next summer unless something happens to their first-choice Courtois.
Given RM are quite capable of competing effectively over several competitions at the same time Lunin is likely to be employed just enough to keep him reasonably well employed and in the “shop window” this season. When he does leave, it’s likely there will be quite a few clubs after his signature (as a first-choice keeper).