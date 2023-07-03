Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to let Arsenal sign Real Madrid defender

Arsenal has shown interest in signing Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy, but they may encounter difficulties in securing the services of the talented left-back.

Despite already having three left-back options, Mikel Arteta’s team is reportedly keen on adding more quality to their squad.

According to a report from Defensa Central, Arsenal admires Mendy as a potential target. However, the Frenchman has been deemed unavailable for transfer.

The report states that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti considers Mendy an important member of his squad and has no intention of letting go of the defender.

As a result, Arsenal may need to explore alternative options for a new defender or rely on their current choices, who have performed reasonably well thus far.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mendy has won the world’s biggest club trophies at Madrid, which means he would bring a lot of experience to our dressing room.

However, the Frenchman knows he may not win trophies immediately with us, which could make him uninterested.

Also, if Madrid still sees him as a good player, they will not allow him to leave their squad.

With these obstacles in mind, we need to find another solution, but Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney are still good enough to serve us well and help us win some trophies.

