Carlo Ancelotti wants a reunion with classy Arsenal target

Carlo Ancelotti wants a reunion with Fabian Ruiz at Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder has been one of the finest players in Serie A where he plays for Napoli.

The Italian side knows they have a top player on their hands and want to keep him.

However, his current deal expires in 2023 and he is attracting many suitors from around the continent.

Arsenal is one of them, according to Calciomercato, but Mikel Arteta’s side has many competitors for his signature.

The latest club to join the race is Real Madrid, with Todofichajes claiming Ancelotti has asked them to bring the midfielder to the Bernabeu.

The Italian boss was his manager at Napoli and wants to be reunited with the Spain international.

Just Arsenal Opinion

A return to Spain might be a step that Ruiz be attracted to because it would take him closer to home.

Having Arsenal and Madrid looking to sign you doesn’t make your decision very hard.

While Madrid has been dominant in the Champions League, Arsenal hasn’t made the top four in about five years.

He might need a lot of convincing before he joins Arteta in London.

If Madrid changes their mind about moving for him, our job would become much easier.

