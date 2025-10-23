Carlos Cuesta accused of copying Arsenal at his new club after years with Arteta

Carlos Cuesta spent several years working as a coach under Mikel Arteta before leaving Arsenal this summer to take charge of Parma.

The Italian club took a calculated risk in appointing a young and relatively inexperienced manager, but their belief is that Cuesta’s time spent learning under Arteta has equipped him with the tactical understanding and professionalism required to succeed in Serie A. While it remains to be seen whether this faith will be rewarded, Cuesta is working diligently to make an impression and establish his credentials in Italian football.

Parma are not among the elite clubs in the country, and their resources are significantly smaller than those of Arsenal. They operate with a fraction of the budget, and as such, expectations must be tempered. It would be unrealistic to assume Cuesta could immediately replicate the same influence he had as part of Arteta’s coaching staff, especially given the competitive and financial disparities between the two clubs.

A Coach Finding His Way

Despite these limitations, Cuesta has shown determination to keep his team organised and competitive. His focus has been on ensuring Parma remain stable and clear of relegation concerns while gradually implementing his footballing philosophy. He is thought to have introduced elements of Arsenal’s approach to training and match preparation, prioritising structure, pressing, and creativity in attack.

However, his methods have not gone unnoticed, and comparisons with his former club have already begun to surface. Some observers believe that aspects of his tactical style mirror Arsenal’s, particularly in set-piece routines and attacking movement. For Cuesta, such observations are a reflection of the influence Arteta’s methods have had on his own development as a manager.

Criticism from Italian Media

Italian journalist Giuseppe Pastore commented on Cuesta’s approach, suggesting it closely resembles that of his former employer. Speaking via Parma Live, Pastore said: “Arteta and Arsenal’s style of play, a team that almost always scores from set pieces, has not exactly been Las Vegas, and so being Spanish isn’t enough to play well.”

This remark hints at scepticism from sections of the Italian media about whether Cuesta’s tactical ideas can be successfully adapted to Serie A. Yet, as a young coach in the early stages of his managerial career, he will be eager to prove that he can translate his experiences from Arsenal into meaningful results with Parma.

In time, Cuesta’s methods will be judged by his ability to keep Parma competitive and help them grow into a more consistent force in Italian football.

