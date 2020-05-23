Carlos Vela hails dedication to hard work from Arsenal legend

Former Gunner Carlos Vela has hailed Thierry Henry for his dedication when they both were at Arsenal.

Vela was on the books of Arsenal for eight years, although he struggled to settle in London and spent much of his time away from the club on loan.

He, however, had the pleasure of training with Henry on a few occasions and he recalls how dedicated the Frenchman was to be the best he could be.

Henry had struggled at Juventus before Arsene Wenger signed him and turned him into one of the best players that has ever played in the Premier League, quite possibly the very best.

He won the Premier League and numerous trophies with the Gunners before leaving for Barcelona, and Vela has revealed that his success can be put down to his dedication to being the best.

“Thierry Henry was a really hard guy,” he said as quoted by Goal. “He tried every day to be the best and he pushed the young guys to work more, to be professional, to try to bring everything to every training.

“He would say, ‘if you train hard, you can play hard’. Thierry Henry was an inspiration to me and you can see the career he had. I’m proud to have said I can play with him. He’s a good leader.”

I have been watching the Netflix series, the last dance about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls and the dedication of Jordan was impressive. It would be great if a similar documentary was done revolving around Henry and his time at the club.

But sadly, there was no inner fly on the wall project underway at that time to the best of my knowledge.