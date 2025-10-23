Carragher accused of putting pressure on Arsenal with his predictions

Jamie Carragher has continued to express scepticism about Liverpool’s chances of success this season, insisting that the Premier League title is now Arsenal’s to lose.

The former Liverpool defender has repeatedly stated his belief that the Gunners are the strongest side in the division at present. Many observers share that view, pointing to Arsenal’s depth, consistency, and tactical organisation under Mikel Arteta as the main reasons they are favourites to finish the season as champions. The Gunners have shown significant progress in recent years, and there is growing confidence among supporters and pundits alike that they can finally turn their potential into silverware.

Carragher’s Assessment of the Title Race

Carragher’s evaluation of the current campaign has been shaped by Liverpool’s inconsistency in recent matches. As a lifelong supporter of the club and one of its most loyal former players, his frustration with their recent dip in form is understandable. His remarks, however, have placed additional focus on Arsenal, a team that has maintained momentum and demonstrated resilience throughout the season.

By repeatedly identifying Arsenal as favourites, Carragher has arguably shifted some of the psychological burden away from Liverpool. His stance suggests that the Gunners now carry the weight of expectation, with every result scrutinised as they aim to sustain their challenge at the top.

Keane’s Response

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes Carragher’s comments are part of a deliberate tactic. Speaking via the Daily Mail, Keane said: “Jamie plays games like that, doesn’t he? He puts them favourites to put the pressure off Liverpool, a little bit, there’s a little bit of that.

“But we all sit here and say, who’s going to win the league and we’re all going to say Arsenal now and that’s putting pressure on them.”

Keane’s response suggests that Carragher may be using subtle mind games to influence the narrative surrounding the title race. By portraying Arsenal as overwhelming favourites, Carragher could be attempting to ease the scrutiny on Liverpool while increasing expectations for the Gunners.

As the season continues, both sides will be tested in different ways, and only time will tell whether Carragher’s prediction proves accurate.

