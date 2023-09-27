Carragher believes Arsenal must do its best to keep Ramsdale

Jamie Carragher anticipates that Arsenal will retain Aaron Ramsdale in their squad at the Emirates Stadium, even though he has temporarily lost his starting position to David Raya.

Carragher acknowledges that this development is undoubtedly a disappointment for Ramsdale, but he does not believe that Arsenal intends for him to depart the club.

Mikel Arteta values having two high-quality goalkeepers in the squad, as the competition for the starting position can motivate both players to strive for excellence.

Raya currently appears to be in a comfortable role as the number one goalkeeper, a situation that Ramsdale will not favour. However, Arteta will always select the goalkeeper he believes is the best for the team, and Raya may hold that position for the remainder of the season based on his performance.

Speaking on the saga, Carragher said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘When you’ve got proper top-class goalkeeper – and it remains to be seen whether Raya is that – for Arteta to bring him in, he feels he’s better than Ramsdale, so I’m totally with the manager. I think it’s really ruthless.

‘He [Ramsdale] might play in certain games now and again, like cup games or maybe some Champions League games if they qualify early. He’s got to try and keep him on side a little bit for the training sessions every day to keep the morale.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale deserves to be a starter in a team and did well when he played regularly for us.

However, Raya has also been an impressive player and probably deserves to be the new number-one at the club.

