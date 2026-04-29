Carragher believes Arsenal’s playing schedule is certainly affecting them

Arsenal’s title challenge is being affected by their demanding fixture schedule, according to Jamie Carragher, with the Gunners still competing for both the Premier League and the Champions League this season. The congested calendar has added further pressure during a decisive stage of the campaign.

Although Arsenal have exited the FA Cup, they also lost to Man City in the Carabao Cup final. They have also reached the Champions League semi-final while remaining in contention for the Premier League crown with only a handful of matches left to play.

Busy Schedule Raising Concerns

Mikel Arteta’s side has produced strong performances for much of the season. However, in recent weeks, they have found it more difficult to maintain their earlier level, with victories proving harder to secure than during the first half of the campaign.

It remains unclear why Arsenal’s form has dipped recently, but there is little doubt that the squad possesses the quality required to improve results quickly. Managing fitness and recovery may now be as important as tactics in the closing weeks.

Carragher Explains Arsenal Struggles

Carragher has followed Arsenal closely throughout the season and previously tipped them to become Premier League champions. As quoted by the Metro, he has now reflected on their recent difficulties and said: “I feel Arsenal have been unfortunate, and I know this playing Champions League semi finals, when you play Wednesday then Tuesday that’s a big difference between Tuesday then Wednesday.

“You’re actually playing three games in six days, rather than three games in eight days. It’s a massive difference at this stage of the season.

“That’s why I really worry for Arsenal about this, the Fulham game. You play away and have to travel, Fulham are a good and decent side and then you’ve got to go again on the Tuesday night.

“They’ve been very unfortunate the way the games have fallen. Three games in six days is really tough.”

The challenge now is to respond strongly despite those demands. If Arsenal can manage the physical strain and rediscover their best form, they still have the opportunity to finish the season with significant success.