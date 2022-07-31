Jamie Carragher has claimed that Arsenal would ‘probably’ be playing Champions League football this season had it not been for Nuno Tavares.

The Gunners missed out on a place in the top-four on the final day of the Premier League campaign, with Spurs sealing themselves the fourth and final CL spot.

Jamie Carragher has moved to claim that we would likely have finished inside the top-four had it not been for Nuno Tavares however, pinpointing his performance at Palace as one which stands out.

“Tavares has gone out on loan, I saw,” said Carragher. “I think if they had a better left-back, then you probably would be in the top four now.

“I don’t like singling one player out, but I just think he cost you in certain games. I remember that game at Crystal Palace last season, it was on Monday Night Football and I said on TV ‘he has to come off at half-time’. I think he put Xhaka left-back.”

It is a little harsh to blame Nuno alone for our failure, but some of his performances were well below the expected level. The fact that we missed out on the top-four by just one win means that we could blame any one of our losses for us missing out, and I’m certain that he wasn’t at fault for each of those, but that isn’t to say that Carragher is wrong with his statement.

Do you agree with Carragher somewhat?

Patrick