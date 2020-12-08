Carragher blasts Arsenal’s summer transfer dealings

Arsenal was busy in the last transfer window, but a look at their position on the Premier League table points to them making the wrong signings.

After winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, the Gunners wanted to continue that winning feeling, so they signed the likes of Willian, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Those names were sought after in the last transfer window and Arsenal was considered to have scored some great deals by landing those players.

The likes of Partey and Gabriel have proven to be inspired signings for the club, but Willian has yet to prove why he deserves to be playing for the club.

The Gunners also landed Cedric Soares after his contract at Southampton expired, he has also looked like a mistaken signing.

After Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham at the weekend, they have been blasted by Jamie Carragher for some of their summer arrivals.

He wondered why the Gunners allow Kia Joorabchian to recommend most of his players to them.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “There might be talk of him being under pressure now with the situation he’s in, but I wouldn’t even think about Mikel Areta’s position.

“I really like Mikel Areta. There’s a lot of nonsense around the club.

“I think some of the signings are a joke, in terms of bringing Willian in, [David] Luiz in, Cedric [Soares] in. Is Kia Joorabchian making signings at the club?

“Mikel Arteta brought in [Thomas] Partey and Gabriel. They look like Arsenal’s two best players at this moment.

“I think they’ve had four managers and three CEOs since 2018.

“Just stick with Arteta, but there’s going to be a lot of pain for Arsenal.”