Carragher compares Arsenal man to Manchester City superstar

Jamie Carragher thoroughly enjoys watching Martin Odegaard and has compared him to Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.

The Norwegian is one of the finest midfielders in Europe this season and has continued to deliver top-notch performances for the Gunners when he plays.

Mikel Arteta’s men continue to do well in the league as they retain a slim hope of beating Manchester City to the title.

That hope would have perished if they had lost to Newcastle and Odegaard was one of the best players in the game and scored the game’s opener.

That was his 15th league goal of the season and Carragher is impressed with him. The ex-defender said via The Daily Mail:

‘They were hugely impressive, I think it was a game people felt that would end this title race and put Man City in even more of a pole position.

‘This man Odegaard gets a goal in a captain’s performance.

‘He is Arsenal’s Kevin De Bruyne if you like.

‘He is the guy that has to take the responsibility of getting on the ball for Arsenal.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been one of our most important players and is a delight to watch.

The midfielder leads by example and has reached new heights in terms of goal-scoring this season.

Mikel Arteta will hope he maintains this form and performs even better next season so they can compete for the league title again.

