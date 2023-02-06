Carragher concedes Manchester City will struggle to catch Arsenal

Manchester City had a good chance to cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table by three points yesterday, but they couldn’t after falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham.

The Citizens have trailed the Gunners for most of this season, but Mikel Arteta’s side was beaten 1-0 by Everton at the weekend before City played.

It meant Pep Guardiola’s men needed a win to cut the points gap to just two, before Arsenal played their outstanding game, but that never happened as a Harry Kane goal helped Spurs beat the champions.

City has shown so many cracks and inconsistency this season and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher now doubts they could catch Arsenal.

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘I mentioned it before, we keep talking about Arsenal, Manchester City, there’s still a long way to go.

‘You’re almost waiting for City to kick in to be the City that we know so well. It just feels like this might be the season that they’re just not quite themselves, for lots of different reasons.

‘Maybe the role of Haaland in the team as well. It’s not the Man City of old. This idea of what they’ve done to Liverpool a couple of times in title races, I’m not sure it will happen. It feels like a different City that we’re watching right now.’

Our form and the bad spell other clubs are having is a good recipe for success, but we must make sure that loss to Everton is a one-off.

There would be tougher matches for us to play, so the boys must be in their best form for the rest of this season if we are to win the title.

