Carragher explains Liverpool’s edge over Arsenal in race for top striker

Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the race for Alexander Isak, suggesting that Liverpool may have the upper hand over Arsenal in the battle to sign the prolific striker.

Isak has emerged as one of the most sought-after forwards in world football, and Arsenal has been strongly linked with a move for the Swedish international. With the Gunners desperate to bolster their frontline, many believe signing a top-class striker is essential if they are to take the next step and win major trophies.

While Arsenal has relied on Kai Havertz as their primary number nine this season, it has become increasingly clear that they need a more natural finisher to compete at the highest level. Many view Isak as the ideal solution, but securing his signature will not be straightforward.

Liverpool, like Arsenal, are in the market for a top centre-forward, and Carragher believes they could have the edge in the race for Isak, especially if they win the Premier League this season. Speaking to Metro Sport, he said:

*”He’s got three years left on his contract. Liverpool are desperate for a centre forward as well, but there’s no talk of Liverpool getting him.

So I don’t know where all this talk of Arsenal signing Isak is coming from. Liverpool need one as well, and if they win the league and Isak was going to leave, surely you pick the team who wins the league.”*

Isak’s incredible form has made him one of the most attractive targets in the market, and Arsenal cannot afford to assume they are the frontrunners for his signature. If Liverpool clinches the Premier League title, they could offer him an even more compelling project, making the battle for his services even tougher.

Arsenal must act decisively if they want to land Isak, as competition for the striker will only intensify as the summer approaches.