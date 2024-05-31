Carragher explains the profiles Arsenal need to finally win the league

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal needs a new left-back and an attacker to successfully challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The Gunners are edging closer to becoming the champions of England after falling short in the last two campaigns.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been one of the most improved teams in Europe over the last three seasons, and they might win some trophies next term.

Their fans want to lift the Premier League trophy, having not done so in twenty years, and Carragher believes they could do so if they fill two voids in their squad.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

“They need a left-back and I think they need a great attacker.

“Not necessarily a centre-forward. People keep saying they need a goalscorer. Sometimes you can have a goalscorer who plays wide.

“[Mohamed] Salah is like that for Liverpool. [Sadio] Mane was like that in the past. I just think they need another top attacking player to go alongside Bukayo Saka.

“Then one of the others can fill the other role – Martinelli, Trossard or Havertz. If they got another top attacker, you look at those five or six names, it is pretty tasty.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We will win the Premier League sooner than we know it, and it could be next term as long as we continue to properly strengthen our team.

Our players have been in fantastic form so far, and we expect them to improve further, especially after we sign newer, better players.

