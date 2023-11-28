Carragher explains why Arsenal may fall short in the Premier League race

Jamie Carragher has provided insight into why Arsenal may struggle to win the Premier League this season, despite currently being at the top of the table.

While the Gunners are considered strong contenders for the league title and came close to clinching it in the last campaign, Carragher suggests they may face challenges in securing the championship this season.

Arsenal believes they have addressed previous issues and are prepared to compete at the highest level. Mikel Arteta’s team has positioned themselves well among the other title contenders and claimed the top spot in the standings with a recent win against Brentford.

However, according to Carragher, there is a specific area where Arsenal may fall short, hindering their chances of becoming champions.

The former Liverpool man said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“We are only a third of the way through the season, but if this is the Arsenal we are going to see this season, I don’t think they can win the league.

“So many games are going to the wire and sometimes they can go against you. Those 1-0 wins could easily be 1-0 defeats. There isn’t the same pace and fluidity, creating chances and I don’t think it is anything tactical.”

Carragher added: “I am still seeing the same things from Arsenal. I just think individually the attacking players have been average whereas they were on fire last season.

“Martinelli, Saka, Jesus and Odegaard, who was up there with Kevin De Bruyne last season. I know he (Odegaard) has had some injury problems but the stats aren’t great.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a good squad, but Carragher is right: our attackers must do better if we are to win the league by next summer.

