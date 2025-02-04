Carragher faults Arsenal’s mentality after taking the lead against Man City

Despite beating Manchester City 5-1, Jamie Carragher still found fault with Arsenal’s mentality during their game at the weekend.

The Gunners secured one of their biggest victories against a rival in their clash with City, a match many expected to be closely contested. Since Pep Guardiola arrived in England, City have been a dominant force and consistently gained the upper hand in meetings with Arsenal. However, over the years, Mikel Arteta has worked hard to close the gap, and the Gunners are now unbeaten against City for two seasons.

The latest match was a significant statement from Arsenal, demonstrating their growing confidence and ability to challenge the best teams in the league. Scoring five goals against City, a side known for their defensive organisation and attacking prowess, was a remarkable achievement. It was a performance that showcased the quality and determination of Arteta’s squad, yet Carragher believes there is still a crucial mentality issue holding them back.

In the reverse fixture earlier in the season, the Gunners travelled to the Etihad and, despite being reduced to ten men, nearly emerged victorious. City eventually found a late equaliser, but Arsenal’s resilience was evident, a quality that ultimately helped them claim the win in the latest encounter. However, Carragher pointed out that after Arsenal took the lead, they appeared to become passive rather than pushing forward with the same intensity.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“We’ve spoken a lot about how Mikel Arteta and this Arsenal side are trying to win the league. It felt as soon as they got the lead, there’s this feeling of ‘we’re holding on to something’.”

“I think they’ve got to change. I might be proven wrong, but if Arsenal continue in that vein, it might come back to haunt them.”

Arsenal’s ability to compete with the best is no longer in question, but their approach to seeing out games will need refinement if they are to truly challenge for the title. Maintaining control and not allowing opponents back into matches will be essential in the crucial stages of the season. Avoiding complacency after scoring will be key to their long-term success.