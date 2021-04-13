Carragher full of praise for Arsenal target after his recent performance

Yves Bissouma was in solid form as Brighton and Everton played out a goalless draw in the Premier League yesterday.

The midfielder has been one of the finest in the competition this season and has been linked with a move to several top teams.

Arsenal is one of them and Football London recently revealed that he might be interested in making a move to the Emirates.

The Seagulls have continued to enjoy his talents and he put on a show in midfield yesterday.

Jamie Carragher, like most fans who watched the game, was impressed by his performance and lavished him with praise.

The former Liverpool defender said he was the biggest bright spark in a match that the Seagulls dominated creatively.

He says no player came close to his level of performance in the game and insisted that he is a top-quality player.

“The biggest bright spark was the performance of Bissouma, who was man of the match. But not just the best player on the pitch, the best player by a mile on the pitch,” he said on Sky Sports via HITC.

“You looked at him and thought he really does look like a top quality player.

“He was excellent at Old Trafford as well last time out, and he just looked head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch.

“He’s been someone a lot of teams have looked at, or talked about. I don’t think teams will be looking at him, I think teams will be bidding for him.

“I know Brighton fans will be saying why you trying to sell one of our players! But I think you would get top dollar for him.”