Carragher gives his opinion on whether Saka will play against Senegal

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will be back in the England line-up for their Round-of-16 match against Senegal.

The Arsenal man started his country’s first two games at the World Cup, but he was rested for the final group match against Wales as the Three Lions secured a place in the tournament’s knockout stages in Qatar.

Marcus Rashford did well as he came into the team, with him and Phil Foden scoring the goals for the Three Lions.

Their performance presents Southgate with a selection headache ahead of the game against Senegal. Still, former Liverpool man Carragher believes he could be back in the team for the match against Senegal.

He writes on The Daily Telegraph:

“Southgate’s changes reflected England’s security in the group. To go deep in the competition it is imperative players are rested, especially those who play in the positions demanding most intensity.

“Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka will have had over a week off by the time they meet Senegal on Sunday.

“Mason Mount, who is responsible for so much of the high pressing in the line-up, will also be fresh.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has become one of the key men for the England national team and he performs well when he is on the team. It will be hard for Gareth Southgate not to name him in his line-up for a game.

We expect him to help England defeat Senegal if he starts the game or is asked to come off the bench to influence the result.

