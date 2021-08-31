Carragher gives his view on Maitland-Niles row with Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has given his opinion on the current row between Arsenal and Ainsley Maitland-Niles after the Englishman accused them of not allowing him to leave the club even though he isn’t being used frequently.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom and he was a regular in a campaign that saw them fail to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
He caught the attention of Everton and the Toffees made a late move to sign him on loan yesterday.
Arsenal deliberated on the offer and informed him he would not be leaving the club.
The midfielder then took to his Instagram to make a plea to the club to allow him to leave for a club where he can play regularly.
He has now been banished from first team training and Carragher, who is a boyhood Everton fan, feels sorry for him as he is now set to miss out on a move to the Toffees.
He says he just wants to play football and if Arsenal wants him to stay, then they should play him.
Former Liverpool defender Carragher told Sky Sports as quoted by Liverpool Echo: “I think Everton are trying to bring in a couple of faces late in the window” before adding on Maitland-Niles: “I do feel for him. He just wants to play football.
“It looks like there’s no future for him at Arsenal and they’ve blocked a move at the last minute.
“Arsenal were using Cedric and Chambers at right back. If they want to use him, play him.”
fortunately Carragher is someone most people dont take too serious. Mainly because he is unable to understand much outside his red tinted glasses.
Arsenal are not going to let players just walk out for peanuts or if we are short. Its as simple as that.
About this Saga, is this how AW would have treated a player?
Alex Song, Patrick Vieira, Denilson, Emmanuel Eboue, Kolo Toure, Abou Diaby,etc were naive, raw players with inadequate knowledge about dier positions..
Arsene Wenger Gave dem direction and a CAREER.😊
Arteta on the other Hand, is so Terrible in coaching!!
Can’t manage Guendozi, AMN and even Bukayo Saka!!😒
The most Empty-headed EPL coach I have seen since I started watching from 2002/2003 season!!
A coward who colludes with Edu to commit serious iniquities!!😒😟
AMN hasn’t been mistreated; he is under contract with Arsenal, and Everton didn’t offer Arsenal a deal they could accept.
AMN has to decide if he wants to play where Arsenal needs him or if he still considers himself as a midfielder. From my point of view, Arsenal should try him in both positions.
Now it seems like he will be staying; let’s hope he stays focused and grab his chances…
Jamie Carragher’s opinions have no value to me; it’s like watching grass grow.
Why is he still at arsenal?
The earlier we sack him the better for us imagine arsenal battling relegation
Brilliant, concise assessment of the situation…it certainly wasn’t revelatory in nature or overtly demeaning towards the club, as a whole, which was refreshing considering the source…worth a shot for AMN, after all what’s the worst case scenario for him anyways, not getting any playing time?!?
Sincerely arsenal has become a laughing stock, can arteta leave already 😢😢😢