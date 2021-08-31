Carragher gives his view on Maitland-Niles row with Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has given his opinion on the current row between Arsenal and Ainsley Maitland-Niles after the Englishman accused them of not allowing him to leave the club even though he isn’t being used frequently.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom and he was a regular in a campaign that saw them fail to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

He caught the attention of Everton and the Toffees made a late move to sign him on loan yesterday.

Arsenal deliberated on the offer and informed him he would not be leaving the club.

The midfielder then took to his Instagram to make a plea to the club to allow him to leave for a club where he can play regularly.

He has now been banished from first team training and Carragher, who is a boyhood Everton fan, feels sorry for him as he is now set to miss out on a move to the Toffees.

He says he just wants to play football and if Arsenal wants him to stay, then they should play him.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher told Sky Sports as quoted by Liverpool Echo: “I think Everton are trying to bring in a couple of faces late in the window” before adding on Maitland-Niles: “I do feel for him. He just wants to play football.

“It looks like there’s no future for him at Arsenal and they’ve blocked a move at the last minute.

“Arsenal were using Cedric and Chambers at right back. If they want to use him, play him.”