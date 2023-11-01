Carragher gives surprising prediction for West Ham v Arsenal tonight

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round. The Gunners will want to extend their great domestic run and will be hoping they’ll be hoping to take a win over the Hammers and move closer to clinching the Carabao Cup.

As the Gooners are eager for the game, Jamie Carragher says things may not go as they hope. The ex-Liverpool star thinks West Ham will eliminate Arsenal. He feels the game will be tight and might be decided on penalty kicks, depending on which, West Ham will win.

Carragher wrote in his EFL predictions: “This one’s a big one. I think it’ll be a really tight game, and Arsenal will make a few changes.

“It depends on what teams get put out because I’m not sure the changes West Ham will make with them being in the Europa League as well, so I’m going to go for West Ham on penalties.”

Carragher’s prediction should be a warning for the Gunners; they need to be efficient to “take care” of the Hammers, “finish them” off early on in the game, and not give Moyes and his boys any chance to be confident.

Arsenal needs to take the Carabao Cup seriously. Winning may be one of the elements of their success this season, given that last season they were so good yet went trophyless.

If Mikel Arteta wants to conquer the English football landscape, Arsenal need to try to win every league and cup competition they are entered in, but as Carragher says, it all depends on which team he decides to rely on.

