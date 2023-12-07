Carragher insists Arsenal have gone backwards with their goalkeeping decision

Jamie Carragher has expressed the opinion that Arsenal’s decision to install David Raya as the number one goalkeeper is a backward step for the club. Despite having Aaron Ramsdale, who performed exceptionally well and established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season, Arsenal opted to bring in Raya on loan from Brentford.

While Raya is considered a skilled goalkeeper, Carragher suggests that his time as Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper has not been particularly inspiring. The decision to replace Ramsdale with Raya has raised questions, especially as Raya has made notable mistakes in recent weeks, albeit without facing significant consequences from his teammates.

Carragher draws a parallel with Manchester United, who also changed their first-choice goalkeeper in the summer. The former Liverpool player believes that both Arsenal and Manchester United may have taken backward steps in their goalkeeping decisions, indicating a level of scepticism about the impact of these changes on the overall performance of the teams.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I’d probably look at the two goalkeepers at United at Arsenal. They have been poor haven’t they?

‘They’ve come in as sort of big players who will move them on from Ramsdale and De Gea at Manchester United and it’s almost the same or going backwards.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya has hardly done better than Ramsdale in recent weeks and we can understand why people are criticising the Spaniard.

But he needs our support and we must offer it to him until he becomes the player we want him to be.

