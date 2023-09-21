Carragher maintains that David Raya is “100%” a better keeper than Aaron Ramsdale

David Raya has started Arsenal’s last two games, a 1-0 win over Everton and a 4-0 Champions League victory over PSV. When he started against Everton, many assumed he was handed the opportunity because Arteta intended to give Aaron Ramsdale his Champions League debut.

Yet he retained his starting spot against PSV, while Ramsdale was once again on the bench. Starting the Spaniard over the Englishman has yielded positive results: 2 cleansheets in 2, but Gooners are left asking why the abrupt shift in our goalkeeping department.

Many of us will be wondering who is better between Raya and Ramsdale.

Jamie Carragher believes Mikel Arteta may have recognised we can’t win silverware with Ramsdale in goal, and suggests our manager was correct to bring in another great keeper in Raya, who the he feels is 100 percent better than Ramsdale.

“I understand having two goalkeepers of a similar ability; I understand mentally it might be a problem for the goalkeeper,” Carragher told CBS Sports as transcribed by the Metro.

“But surely if Mikel Arteta thinks he can get a better goalkeeper in the building, he has to make that signing to make Arsenal a better team.”

Asked if he thinks Raya is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale, Carragher added, “100 percent.

“Arsenal will never win the league with Ramsdale in goal, no chance.

“Ramsdale is playing for Arsenal, and he can’t even get in the England team.”

Now all eyes will be on who starts in the North London derby. If Raya starts once again, then I think Ramsdale could have easily lost his guaranteed spot between the sticks.

