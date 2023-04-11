Carragher makes a U-turn on his assessment of Arsenal man

Jamie Carragher has admitted he was wrong about Aaron Ramsdale after criticising Arsenal’s decision to sign him.

The Englishman joined the Gunners last season after being relegated with Sheffield United.

He had also dropped down divisions with Bournemouth the previous season and not every Arsenal fan was excited their club went to the Championship to pick up a goalkeeper.

Several pundits also questioned the decision, but Ramsdale has now emerged as one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League.

The goalie makes stunning saves to keep the Gunners in games and continues to show he has what it takes to make the team one of the best in England and Europe.

He could even end this term with the most clean sheet by all the goalies in England and Carragher has now made a U-turn on his assessment of the goalie.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘I don’t think I’ve ever been more wrong, or certainly this season proven wrong, [than] by Aaron Ramsdale.

‘I watched him at times obviously with different teams where he goes down, you see lots of goals go in, you think, “Can the keeper do better there?”

‘And then when Arsenal bought him I was scratching my head. I’ll be honest, I could not believe it when they bought him. But how he’s overtaken [Bernd] Leno – he’s had to move on – and his position in the England squad now as well.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many of us can admit he has performed above our expectations because we wanted the club to move for a top goalie with serious European experience.

But Mikel Arteta continues to show he knows what he is doing and has what it takes to know a top player who will fit his team.