Jamie Carragher has argued that Phil Foden’s renewed form should concern Arsenal supporters, suggesting that the midfielder’s influence could guide Manchester City towards another league title. The original concerns arise from the fact that Foden has returned from injury with notable sharpness and has become, in Carragher’s view, even more important to City than Erling Haaland. His goals continue to lift the Citizens at decisive moments and City now sit only two points behind Arsenal as the title race intensifies.

Foden’s Growing Influence

Foden’s resurgence has arrived at a crucial stage for City. His finishing and overall contribution have strengthened a squad already regarded as one of the most resilient in the league. Arsenal’s recent defeat allowed City to close the gap and reinforced perceptions that City remain the side many trust most in a title run-in. This trust stems from their history of winning the crown under pressure, something Arsenal have struggled to replicate despite coming close in each of the previous three seasons. Watching Arsenal fall short has been challenging for their supporters, and this campaign feels particularly significant as the team appears well prepared for success. Missing out again would be difficult to justify given their current position.

Carragher’s View on the Title Race

Carragher believes, however, that Foden’s return could prevent Arsenal from achieving their objective. His remarks were delivered with clear emphasis on the potential impact of one player shifting the momentum. As reported by Metro Sport, he said: ‘I think that is a bit worried for Arsenal. If he continues in the form that he was when he was Player of the Year two years ago I think as an Arsenal fan I would be really worried in terms of the title.’ Carragher also noted that Haaland has at times been viewed as City’s primary source of goals yet reliance on one player is rarely sustainable. ‘Haaland, at times we have mentioned City as a one man team this season. At times, in terms of the goals, they have been. But Haaland has just been Haaland. He cannot do it on his own.’

Carragher’s assessment underscores the belief that Arsenal must show absolute consistency if they are to resist City’s challenge, with Foden performing so impressively.

