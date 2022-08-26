Carragher names Arsenal man as best player so far this season

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Arsenal man Gabriel Jesus after his stunning start to life at the Emirates.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners from Manchester City in this transfer window and he has become their main attacker.

He didn’t disappoint in preseason and has taken that form with him to the league campaign.

Arsenal now has a player they can trust, and he is partly responsible for their fine form, which has helped them to top the league table after three matches.

Mikel Arteta’s side has won all their games, and he has contributed to the goals.

Carragher insists Arsenal is better prepared for this campaign than the last one, and Jesus is a good reason for that.

He writes in the Telegraph:

“The manner of their victories have been eye-catching, Arsenal delivering dynamic, attacking performances.

“No matter how early it is, Arsenal look sharper and better equipped than a year ago.

“Gabriel Jesus could be a game-changing signing. He has been the Premier League’s best player in the first month.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been an important part of our superb start to this season, but every member of that team deserves credit for their contribution so far.

The Brazilian will score many goals for us in this campaign, but it is the collective effort of everyone that will help us achieve our goals.

