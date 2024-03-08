Carragher names Arsenal’s most important player this season

Jamie Carragher believes that Declan Rice has been the most important player for Arsenal this season, emphasising that he is a crucial figure needed in every game for the Gunners.

Rice has showcased fantastic form since making a significant transfer to the Emirates in the summer under the management of Mikel Arteta. As Arsenal’s most expensive signing, the Englishman has faced little criticism, given that he has consistently met expectations since completing his move to the club.

In games for the Gunners, Rice has been unstoppable, and his outstanding run of form stands out as one of the key factors behind Arsenal’s success in winning every Premier League match this year.

Carragher was discussing the key men in the Premier League title-challenging teams and wrote in the Telegraph:

‘The difference between City, Liverpool and Arsenal is this: take Van Dijk or Rice out of their side, and neither club would be contenders. City would still be thriving without Foden. That is a reflection of the depth of their squad rather than intended to downplay his brilliance.

‘I have long championed Foden. In terms of pure talent, he is England’s best player, and a break from tradition in terms of what he brings to his club and country.’

Rice has been a key player for us, and he is probably the most important member of our squad.

But everyone in that Arsenal team has been superb, and they deserve praise for how the team has performed so far.

