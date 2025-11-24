Carragher names the one thing that could stop Arsenal this season

Jamie Carragher has revealed the one team that can stop Arsenal from getting over the line this season. The Gunners were at their collective best against Tottenham on Sunday as they produced a magical display in front of a boisterous Emirates crowd to seal a 4 to 1 victory over their bitter rivals. Eberechi Eze stole the spotlight, but it was a collective display Mikel Arteta would be proud of. This was a statement of intent as we took advantage of our rivals slip up to consolidate our place on the league summit. Arsenal are now widely considered favourites to finally break their luck and win the Premier League title as a result.

There currently is not a team better on paper this season and these sentiments have been echoed by Jamie Carragher. However, he warned that the Gunners could pose the biggest threat to themselves in the search for glory. He spoke via Mirror. “The only team that can stop Arsenal winning the league is Arsenal, they are the best team. They are the best squad. The only thing that can stop them is their own heads, their own mentality. Maybe this crowd gets nervous in March and April, if the league is still up for grabs by then.

Carragher Warns Arsenal About Mentality

“This would be the one. If they did not win it, I think we would all point the finger at them and say, you threw this away. I do not think that has ever been the case before.

“I always think the case has been that there has been a team slightly better than them in the Premier League, but that is definitely not the case this season.”

It will take all hands on deck for Arsenal to deliver their first league title in twenty two years in 2026. Arsenal have been heads and shoulders above the rest, but there will not be any room for complacency, not considering our recent shortcomings in the competition.

Eyes On Europe Too

Aside from their league commitments, Mikel Arteta’s men will no doubt have an eye on Europe’s premier competition. There are very few teams that can go toe to toe with Arsenal in the Champions League and it is a competition we might potentially do well in this season.

Next up, Bayern Munich on Wednesday before we face 2nd placed Chelsea next Sunday – what a week!

Can the Gunners keep this up? I really think they can..

Benjamin Kenneth

