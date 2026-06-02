Carragher names two position that Arsenal needs to upgrade on their team

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal still have key areas of their squad that need strengthening as the club look to maintain their progress and challenge for major honours in the coming seasons.

Mikel Arteta has already demonstrated that, with the right squad, he can bring trophies back to the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal will now be expected to build on that foundation and push for Champions League success after coming so close.

Although Arteta is known for his loyalty to his players, he has also shown a willingness to make changes when he believes new signings will improve the team. As a result, several additions are expected this summer, while some long-serving players could also move on.

Arsenal’s recruitment strategy will be overseen by Andrea Berta, who has quickly earned trust since arriving at the club, raising expectations of another busy and ambitious transfer window.

Carragher identifies key positions

Carragher has now identified two key areas Arsenal must address this summer. Speaking via Football365, he said:

“I do look at the centre forward position and I look at the left wing position and I think they need big upgrades if they’re going to win the Champions League.

“Without them, they’ve come really close, you’re penalties away, but when you look at the run they had to the Champions League final, it was a very favourable run.

“I think when they come up against the best teams in Europe, and you look at the attacking players they’ve got, I think they’re always going to be at a disadvantage.

“That is definitely where they need to improve in the summer.”

Arsenal face attacking decisions

Carragher’s assessment highlights the expectation that Arsenal will prioritise attacking reinforcements as they look to take the final step towards winning major European honours.

The Gunners have been competitive at the highest level, but the coming transfer window is likely to be crucial in determining whether they can bridge the gap to Europe’s elite. Strengthening in key attacking areas is now seen as a priority if they are to turn near misses into silverware.

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