Carragher names two reasons Arsenal might struggle to win the league

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has revealed two reasons he believes Arsenal might struggle to win the Premier League.

The Gunners have been in contention for the league title since the beginning of the season, similar to their performance in the last campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has displayed superb form so far, and in recent games, they have secured late winners, demonstrating their readiness to be champions.

Arsenal is currently one of the strongest clubs in Europe and consistently proves their worth in every game.

As they lead the standings while Manchester City struggles, many football enthusiasts believe they could emerge as champions at the end of the season.

Carragher acknowledges their competitiveness but expresses concerns that two issues could hinder their chances of winning.

The former England international said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘They are the two things [the goalkeeper situation and the last-minute goals] that’s making me think Arsenal won’t win the league.

‘I can’t think of many teams, if ever, who have won a league title without a goalkeeper being a big part of it and I just look at the goalkeeper situation, and it doesn’t feel right. I look at the last-minute goals and it could be a good thing, it could be a bad thing.

‘You’ve got to score last minute winning goals to win a title, that’s a fact, but it feels like it’s happened so often that those games can sometimes easily go the other way. It just feels like every game has to go to the wire. It doesn’t feel like any game is easy.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are not the perfect team yet, but we have made a very good start to this season and can be champions by next summer.

We just need to keep working hard and getting those wins.

