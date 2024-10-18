Carragher names two sides who will stop Arsenal and Man City

Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea and Liverpool are poised to become the main challengers to Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League over the next few seasons.

In the last two campaigns, City and Arsenal have been the top clubs in the country, competing for the title.

Liverpool finished third last season but made a significant change with the appointment of Arne Slot as their new manager at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, has struggled in recent seasons and also has a new manager in charge. However, both Slot and Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca have made promising starts this term.

Carragher suggests that Liverpool and Chelsea are two teams that City and Arsenal should be concerned about, as they have the potential to prevent last season’s top two from dominating the title race in the future.

He wrote in the Telegraph:

‘Liverpool versus Chelsea has the potential to ensure Pep Guardiola vs Mikel Arteta does not monopolise the next few years at the Premier League summit.

‘There is much work to be done by Maresca and Slot to get that far, but I have a sneaking feeling that Sunday is the first of many duels between coaches who, in time, will be going head-to-head for the biggest prizes.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool and Chelsea have done well this season, but we only need to focus on ourselves and win, win, win games.

