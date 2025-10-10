Carragher: Only one thing can stop Arsenal from winning the title

Seven games into the new season, Arsenal sit top of the Premier League, one point clear of defending champions Liverpool. Many who had questioned their title credentials, including Chris Sutton, are now conceding this could well be Arsenal’s title to lose. For most, the boys in red and white have become the favourites in the title race, with rival teams now scrambling to find ways to deny them league glory.

Carragher: How Liverpool or City can still catch Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has shared his view on how Liverpool or Manchester City might still pip Arsenal to the title. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, the former Premier League defender said:

“The only thing that can stop [the Gunners] is the same thing that has stopped other teams in the past. You get to March or April, and you want it so much. The supporters want it so much.

“At the moment, Liverpool aren’t themselves. Arsenal have the best squad. They’re looking better than Liverpool right now.”

Carragher then added:

“If Liverpool can find themselves five or six points behind in February… I think Liverpool will get better. I don’t think the points they have on the board reflect their performances.

“There will still be moments before Christmas where they drop points unexpectedly. But Arsenal will drop points too, that’s football. If Liverpool and Man City can channel what Ferguson’s United used to do, they could still win the title.”

Arsenal mean business

While Liverpool and City fans may take comfort in Carragher’s words, one thing is clear – Arsenal, even by a single point, are now setting the pace. Playing like a side possessed by title-winning spirit, it is hard to imagine rivals overtaking them any time soon.

In fact, one could bet on Arsenal, who are so determined and focused, stretching the gap between themselves and the chasing pack. Having missed out on the title three seasons running, always the bridesmaid, Arteta and his team will be desperate to make this campaign their wedding. With the depth and quality now at the Spaniard’s disposal, there can be no excuses. Arsenal must finally lay their hands on that elusive Premier League crown.

Your thoughts?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…