Lewis-Skelly after scoring for England
Carragher picks two Arsenal stars in his Premier League Team of the Season

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal is poised to finish the current season in second place once again, following Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph.

Although the Gunners have not secured the title, they have delivered a commendable campaign, with several of their players emerging as standouts in their respective positions. The team’s performances have signalled clear progress, and there is genuine optimism for what may lie ahead.

Arsenal’s Continued Development Signals Future Potential

Looking ahead to the upcoming transfer window, Arsenal are expected to bolster their squad in an effort to go one step further next season. Their goal of winning the Premier League remains realistic, particularly given how close they have come. Many observers believe that external factors had a tangible influence on results that ultimately shaped the title race.

Despite falling short, the Gunners have earned widespread recognition for their consistency and competitive spirit. Many believe that, in a different season, this same group of players could have achieved championship success.

Among those who have received individual praise, two Arsenal players were selected in the Premier League Team of the Season by Jamie Carragher. As reported by the Daily Mail, Carragher included Myles Lewis-Skelly as his choice for left-back and named Declan Rice in midfield.

Declan Rice celebrating against Dinamo
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Recognition for Individual Excellence in a Competitive Campaign

Carragher’s selections highlight the quality within the Arsenal squad, especially given the depth of talent across the league. Choosing a team of the season is never straightforward, yet both Lewis-Skelly and Rice stood out for their consistency, impact and overall performances throughout the campaign.

Their inclusion is a testament to their importance within the team structure, but they were not the only ones to impress. Several other players contributed significantly and also deserve greater appreciation for their efforts over the course of the season.

Arsenal’s trajectory remains promising, and with carefully considered reinforcements in the months ahead, the team will be well-positioned to make a serious push for the title next season.

